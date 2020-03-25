Mary Dillon (1850-1922)

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Author Mary Johnson Dillon was a young girl when the guns of Fort Sumter heralded the arrival of four years of Civil War. She was the daughter of Herman Merrills Johnson, Dickinson College president during the conflict. Dillon would go on to write novels including a bestseller in 1906 titled “In Old Bellaire.”

Though a work of fiction, the book is valuable to historians for its perceptive account of what life was like in a northern town that would later be occupied by Confederate forces. Its description of Civil War-era Carlisle is about 90% accurate based on what could be verified through other sources, said Jeff Wood, a local historian and owner of Whistlestop Bookshop.

The most obvious difference between the facts and her fiction was in the naming of the people and places that for her were fond childhood memories. Though out-of-print, the legacy of “In Old Bellaire” continues to this day. Two elementary school buildings and one street are named after the fictional town which means “Good Air” in French.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.