Marianne Moore (1887 to 1972)

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Marianne Craig Moore was teaching secretarial skills and math to Carlisle Indian School students when she had her first success as a professional writer after selling the poem “To the Soul of Progress” to a London magazine.

A Missouri native, she came to Carlisle in 1896 with her mother and older brother. She graduated from the Metzger Institute, a North Hanover Street high school for young women, before taking classes in typing and shorthand years later from the Carlisle Commercial College.

From 1911 to 1915, she taught at the Indian School where one of her students was sports legend Jim Thorpe. Her early years in Carlisle provided inspiration and she became a pioneer of American Modernism. Later in life, she would hobnob with literary, artistic and sports figures while developing a persona as a “funny little woman with a fondness for animals, athletes and tricorn hats,” according to the introduction to her 1990 biography by Charles Molesworth.