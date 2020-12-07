Manheim Township supports Cumberland Valley soccer in emotional week

There are a dozen more stories I could add to this list, my most memorable of 2020. The PIAA meetings determining the fate of the fall season, the packages we produced on mental health, recruiting, team fundraisers and workouts, Mechanicsburg football's run to another District 3 playoff appearance. Just to name a few.

But the Wildcats girls, and the stories surrounding them, took up a ton of our attention. Deservedly so. Every so often we cover some special teams, and perhaps they will be special once again this season. If there's a season.

But the 'Cats weren't the only highlights of 2020.

Despite the virus's best efforts, we did have a fall season. It lurched to the finish line, but we got there.

Along the way teams shut down, games were rescheduled more than once and the playoffs were impacted in ways big and small.

The most notable in Cumberland County was Manheim Township's forced forfeiture against Cumberland Valley in the district boys soccer championship. A few days later, emotions still raw on both sides, some of the Blue Streaks players showed up for CV's PIAA opener and cheered on a team that would go on to win 1-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0