Man gets life term for fatal shooting he blamed on twin

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania man convicted of murder for a fatal shooting that he said was committed by his now-deceased twin brother has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee, 31, of Penn Hills, also received a five-to-10 year term for a related weapons offense. He had been convicted in January by a Westmoreland County in the April 2017 slaying of Michael Wilson, 32, in downtown Jeannette.

Tolbert-McGhee did not speak during the sentencing hearing Wednesday. His lawyer, Tim Dawson said his client maintains his innocence and will appeal the convictions.

During the trial, Dawson said his client was in Florida at the time of the slaying. Tolbert-McGhee has said the shooter was his twin brother, Dwayne, who was killed in a shooting 13 months later in Wilkinsburg.

Prosecutors argued that evidence from eyewitnesses identified the defendant as the shooter and his identity was not in question.

