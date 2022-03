Head coach Chris Cap’s right-hand man, Niu burst onto the scene his junior year, helping the Shamrocks reach their first state tournament berth in program history. On the season, Niu sped to team highs in batting average (.493), doubles (eight), triples (seven), home runs (two) and RBIs (28). He also toed the rubber as Trinity’s closer, slamming the door across eight appearances out of the bullpen and accumulating a 0.68 ERA.