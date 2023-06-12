Madella M. (Schlusser) Keeseman, 84, of Newville, died Friday, June 09, 2023.
Madella M. (Schlusser) Keeseman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
While Nonna Ilva opened its doors in Carlisle May 11, the venture is not Owner Mattia Capella's first rodeo; the business first became a prese…
Kevin Rutherford, a former interim head coach at Mechanicsburg and volunteer assistant on the Colts staff last season, was appointed as Cedar …
South Middleton School District will install vape detectors as part of a project this summer to renovate all the restrooms within Boiling Spri…
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 9 p.m. and is the largest, longest running one day street fair on the east coast, the Mecha…
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle, an investigation into terroristic threats and multiple theft and ass…