Last year marked Coombs’ first year on the Keystone State swim scene and did she ever make her debut splash. The then-Herd sophomore mined Mid-Penn gold in the 500 free and followed with a fourth and fifth-place tallies at districts in the 500 and 200 free events. Coombs capped her debut campaign with 15th and 16th-place finishes at states and is in line to shatter those placings this winter.