With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod.