'He was a cheerleader': Cumberland Valley holding 'Jesse's Warrior Kingdom' benefit match Monday as former player Jesse King battles lymphoma
Jesse King was everyone's cheerleader, his friends said. Now it's their turn to support him and his family after sudden, life-threatening cancer diagnosis.
More details emerge for Lower Mifflin Township woman who police say subjected adopted child to years of unnecessary medical treatments
Doctors said the child has made so much progress in recovery that the child will not need frequent follow-ups and is reportedly “very happy, bubbly, energetic and very active.”
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
'All for Rob': Red Land baseball surprised 'Coach Rob' Gildea with blue gloves in support of his fight against ALS
Fourteen months ago, Rob Gildea was diagnosed with ALS. Red Land baseball has thrown its support behind 'Coach Rob' with blue gloves as he continues his fight against the disease.
Cumberland Valley School District discusses parents' concerns with staggered start times for school next year
Superintendent David Christopher first announced at a school board meeting on April 8 that the district had revised its 2021-22 building start and end times for 2021-22.
Today's police log includes a loose dog and a stolen license plate.
A Lewisberry man was killed in a crash on Route 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Coroner.
The DA's office said Melissa Hinton-Miller, who was initially transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after the shooting on April 10, died this past Tuesday.
Cumberland Drive-In will be the site of the Penn State Dickinson Law's graduation ceremony, which has the theme "Drive to Thrive."
Carl Scott Lybrand Jr., 41, was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and remains in Adams County Prison after bail was denied due to it being a homicide case.