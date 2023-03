Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work.