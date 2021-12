Rhodes quickly developed into one of the Mid-Penn’s top scorers the last two years and with Tyree Morris, Micah Brubaker and James Anderson lost to graduation, his role on the Wildcats carries an even larger weight this year. Rhodes averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a junior. The Wildcats finished with a 10-8 record last year, following a 1-5 start, earning a trip to the District 3 playoffs.