Lucky helps detect spotted lanternfly eggs

When you write as much as I have, stories tend to blur and blend together as thousands of transient experiences going back over 30 years.

To me, writing is about being focused in the present moment, piecing together the puzzle of each narrative, until the story is solved and I can move on to the next challenge.

That said, it can be hard for me to hone in on favorite stories. I had to narrow the prospects, weigh each one, rediscover how the story came into being and then find that special spark all over again.

Below are five of my favorite projects from 2021 that stand out as memorable:

One thing I enjoy about being a journalist is that I learn something new most every day. Prior to March, I had no knowledge about the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect.

While being schooled on the topic, I came across the fascinating story of a German Shepherd named Lucky. She is the first dog in the nation trained to sniff out spotted lanternfly egg clusters.

A pet lover and owner of two dogs, I know firsthand how special these animals are and how important it is to have them in our lives. I look forward to any opportunity to celebrate that relationship and the remarkable talents of canines.

