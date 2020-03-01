Lowell Thomas Robinson "Tom", 82, of Gardners, PA passed away Saturday February 29,2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Home Hanover PA. He was born June 3, 1937, in Carlisle to the late Benjamin Receisinger and Viola Mae Stitzel Robinson.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Lowell Graduated Carlisle High School class of 1957 and for the next three years served proudly with the United States Marine Corps Stationed in Quantico VA. and Parris Island SC. He retired from C.H. Masland and Sons after 39 years of service. Lowell loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also made his own muzzle loader rifles .He Loved to spend his time with his Grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife Leoda (long) Robinson; His daughter Lisa Wayne of Gardners; grandchildren, Claude Franklin Heflin III, Lowell Thomas Heflin and Fred Lynn Maines ; and 6 great grandchildren; also his siblings Lillian Stone of Carlisle and Larry Robinson of Boiling Springs. preceding him in death are his siblings William Receisinger, Alma Scafidi, Thelma and Colleen Robinson, Dewanda Thumma and James Ulysses Grant Robinson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory 501 N Baltimore Ave Mt Holly Springs PA with the Rev. Marc Webb officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0