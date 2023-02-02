Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?
A: Graduated from Carlisle Senior High School in 1979; returned to Carlisle on May 14th, 2022
Q: What do you do for a living?
A: Retired after 36 years of service in the United States Force and the Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington D.C.
Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?
A: My family has resided in Borough for over 135 years. Some of the old construction, including Hunter's Run and Slate Belt Railroad (Gettysburg and Harris Railway), Dickinson College and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where my grandfather was the founding pastor, was performed by my grandfather and great-grandfather. My parents were long-time community activists in the Borough in the struggle for human security, focusing their attention on our community's downtrodden and marginalized residents. It was time to give back to the childhood community that has been instrumental to my career success. Serving on the TRC was a rewarding way to help Carlisle continue its fight against institutional racism and socio-economic inequities that weaken the community, local commerce, public safety, the Commonwealth and the nation.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn