Q: How many years have you lived in Carlisle?

Q: What do you do for a living?

Q: Why did you choose to get involved with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission?

A: My family has resided in Borough for over 135 years. Some of the old construction, including Hunter's Run and Slate Belt Railroad (Gettysburg and Harris Railway), Dickinson College and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where my grandfather was the founding pastor, was performed by my grandfather and great-grandfather. My parents were long-time community activists in the Borough in the struggle for human security, focusing their attention on our community's downtrodden and marginalized residents. It was time to give back to the childhood community that has been instrumental to my career success. Serving on the TRC was a rewarding way to help Carlisle continue its fight against institutional racism and socio-economic inequities that weaken the community, local commerce, public safety, the Commonwealth and the nation.