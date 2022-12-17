Louie is an adorable orange and white baby boy kitten. He and his sister, Lacy, and mommy were found in... View on PetFinder
Louie (baby boy)
Louie is an adorable orange and white baby boy kitten. He and his sister, Lacy, and mommy were found in... View on PetFinder
Patrolman Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department began the process to become a foster parent after responding to a call that involved two young children.
Police: Three people threatened, pistol-whipped clerk in armed robbery at Speedway in North Middleton Township
North Middleton Township Police said they are searching for three people after an armed robbery at Speedway at 712 N. Hanover St., early Saturday morning.
Here are school closings and delays for Thursday.
Jason Creek collects 100th career victory in Big Spring's JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off title win over Newport
“He would have definitely been spraying me with a water bottle just like those guys. He would have fit in good.” ~ Big Spring head coach Jason Creek.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a woman who under-rung items at Weis Market in Lower Allen on 11 occasions.
2022 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team: Northern's Liv Goretski named Player of the Year after Polar Bears' run to states
Goretski’s pressure on opposing defenses opened avenues for the team’s balanced attack, springing Northern to third place in the district and into the state tournament. She headlines All-Sentinel selections.`
Chester Sheaffer opened Sheaffer Bros. Sporting Goods in Carlisle in 1917.
Update: The PPL outage map shows power has been restored in the southern side of Carlisle as of 11:30 a.m.
5 Questions: Big Spring superintendent prepares for upcoming transition to Capital Area Intermediate Unit
Roberts has been with Big Spring for 17 years, holding a variety of roles including elementary principal, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent.
Shippensburg poured in 17 3-pointers and rode a torrid 27-4 first quarter to down Big Spring 86-37 in the teams' Colonial opener.