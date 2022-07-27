Local sports schedule and results for July 27

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
East Shore League Playoffs
Hummelstown at Linglestown, 5:45 p.m.
West Hanover at New Cumberland, 5:45 p.m.
Linlo Properties has begun site work for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike.
CAMP HILL — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a building collapse in Camp Hill on Friday afternoon.
Police said that upon arrival, Michael Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall.
Troopers said they found several animals to be malnourished and dehydrated with no access to water.
The plan is not set in stone, but provides an intended layout and proposed uses for the 60.9 acre township-owned space.
The crash occurred on Interstate 81 south in West Hanover Township Friday night.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a stolen vehicle in Upper Allen and two juveniles cited for climbing onto the pavilion at Newville Community Park.
Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
If successful, drones will enable participating farmers to seed their fields earlier in the year – improving the chances of the cover crop getting established in time to reap the benefit.
Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries by a York County deputy coroner, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.