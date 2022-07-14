 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local sports schedule and results for July 14

  • 0
Changing the Ball Baseball

Balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium July 3, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. 

 Associated Press file

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT

East Shore League

McAlisterville at Enola, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland at Palmyra, 6 p.m.

York Central League

Dillsburg at Manchester, 6 p.m.

South Penn League

New Oxford at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 8

Sentinel police log for July 8

Today's police log includes multiple crashes with injuries and an investigation into an object that was thrown, causing damage to a vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News