Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of July 25-Aug. 1 (Wednesday)
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of July 25-Aug. 1 (Wednesday)

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

Sunday, July 25

BASEBALL

Minor League

Portland 6, Harrisburg 5

Monday, July 26

BASEBALL

Twilight

Enola 2, McAllisterville 0

Tuesday, July 27

BASEBALL

Minor League

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Twilight

Glen Rock 9, Mechanicsburg 0

Manchester 7, Dillsburg 3

Linglestown 4, Enola 3

South Penn League Playoffs

Littlestown 6, Shippensburg 3

Wednesday, July 28

BASEBALL

Minor League

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4

Twilight

Dillsburg 7, Mt. Wolf 2

Thursday, July 29

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Twilight

Brew Crew at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

South Penn League Playoffs

Shippensburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 30

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at York Township, 10:30 a.m.

Dillsburg at Hallam, 10:30 a.m.

York Township at Dillsburg, 2 p.m.

South Penn League Playoffs

Littlestown at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Twilight

South Penn League Playoffs

Shippensburg at Littlestown, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

