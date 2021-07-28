Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of July 25-Aug. 1 (Wednesday)

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.
Sunday, July 25
BASEBALL
Minor League
Portland 6, Harrisburg 5
Monday, July 26
BASEBALL
Twilight
Enola 2, McAllisterville 0
Tuesday, July 27
BASEBALL
Minor League
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3
Twilight
Glen Rock 9, Mechanicsburg 0
Manchester 7, Dillsburg 3
Linglestown 4, Enola 3
South Penn League Playoffs
Littlestown 6, Shippensburg 3
Wednesday, July 28
BASEBALL
Minor League
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4
Twilight
Dillsburg 7, Mt. Wolf 2
Thursday, July 29
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Twilight
Brew Crew at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
South Penn League Playoffs
Shippensburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 30
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Twilight
Mechanicsburg at York Township, 10:30 a.m.
Dillsburg at Hallam, 10:30 a.m.