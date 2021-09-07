Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for Sept. 8

CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Bishop McDevitt at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson at Susquehanna, 5 p.m.
Messiah at Franklin & Marshall, 7 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Colonial
At Eagles Crossing Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Shippsneburg at Shepherd, 1 p.m.
Susquehanna at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Messiah at Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7 p.m.