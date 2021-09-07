 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for Sept. 8
0 Comments

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for Sept. 8

  • 0

CROSS COUNTRY

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Bishop McDevitt at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Susquehanna, 5 p.m.

Messiah at Franklin & Marshall, 7 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Eagles Crossing Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippsneburg at Shepherd, 1 p.m.

Susquehanna at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

Messiah at Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News