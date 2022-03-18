Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 18

BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Rampo vs. Dickinson (DH) at Auburndale, Fla., 9:45 a.m.
East Stroudsburg 7, Shippensburg 5
Nichols 9, Messiah 4
BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 5A
New Castle vs. Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Archbishop Carroll vs. Quaker Valley at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti vs. Dallas at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Nativity BVM vs. St. John Neumann at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Elk County at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 6A
Central Dauphin vs. Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Cedar Cliff at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Neumann-Goretti vs. Imhotep Charter at Archbishop Wood , 6 p.m.
Freedom Area vs. North Catholic at North Hills Middle School, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Mt. Carmel Area vs. Southern Columbia at Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Bellwood Antis at Armstrong, Kittanning, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Stevenson, 8:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Viterbo vs. Dickinson (DH) at Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown 6, Shippensburg 0
Shippensburg 10, Pitt-Johnstown 0
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 2A
200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay preliminaries, 7:50 a.m.
Diving championships, 12:30 p.m.
Finals and consolations, 5:35 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell University
Class 2A
200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay preliminaries, 10:25 a.m.
Finals and consolations, 6:50 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Rhodes vs. Dickinson at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Rhodes vs. Dickinson at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Hershey 4, Carlisle 1
Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.