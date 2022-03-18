 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 18

BASEBALL

COLLEGIATE

Rampo vs. Dickinson (DH) at Auburndale, Fla., 9:45 a.m.

East Stroudsburg 7, Shippensburg 5

Nichols 9, Messiah 4

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 5A

New Castle vs. Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Archbishop Carroll vs. Quaker Valley at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Dallas at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Nativity BVM vs. St. John Neumann at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Elk County at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 6A

Central Dauphin vs. Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh vs. Cedar Cliff at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti vs. Imhotep Charter at Archbishop Wood , 6 p.m.

Freedom Area vs. North Catholic at North Hills Middle School, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Mt. Carmel Area vs. Southern Columbia at Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Bellwood Antis at Armstrong, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Stevenson, 8:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Viterbo vs. Dickinson (DH) at Tucson, Ariz., 1 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown 6, Shippensburg 0

Shippensburg 10, Pitt-Johnstown 0

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell University

Class 2A

200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay preliminaries, 7:50 a.m.

Diving championships, 12:30 p.m.

Finals and consolations, 5:35 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell University

Class 2A

200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay preliminaries, 10:25 a.m.

Finals and consolations, 6:50 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGIATE MEN

Rhodes vs. Dickinson at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Rhodes vs. Dickinson at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Hershey 4, Carlisle 1

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

