Local coronavirus roundup

Goodwill calls on crafters to help with mask supply
Cumberland-Goodwill has asked those with a crafty side to take on a project to deal with an expected shortage in supplies.
Assistant Chief Nathan Harig said the company knows the supply chain for medical supplies is going to be disrupted so they’re taking a cue from Poland and Washington.
The company on Wednesday posted a link on its social media sites to a website with a face mask pattern, asking that crafters make the masks to supplement their supplies.
Harig said the masks would be used by patients once the supply of regular surgical masks are exhausted.
“They are meant to be better than nothing, trying to capture droplets from a sick person’s cough instead of allowing them to spread to close contacts,” he said.
The masks aren’t the preferred N95 masks, but they are better than nothing, the company said in their tweet.
The company primarily needs adult masks. When crafters make 10 or more masks, they are to contact the Cumberland-Goodwill office at 717-249-0012 or info@cgfrems.org. Arrangements will be made to pick up the masks.
“We want the community to know that we are all in this together, like war efforts in the past, and everyone has a part to play, even those at home,” Harig said.
Community CARES remains open during COVID-19 crisis
Community CARES will remain open to serve the homeless during the coronvirus outbreak.
With local agencies and businesses forced to close or limit their services during the crisis, Executive Director Beth Kempf said there will be greater need among its residents, many of whom are in the higher risk category due to chronic conditions. The team is working to meet the potential increase in need while supporting existing clients.
“The closing of public buildings has created an additional obstacle for this population, as they seek places to rest and care for basic needs during the day,” Kempf said.
In addition to the shelter, the Cumberland Street Reach outreach program is available at 717-448-8850, Kempf said.
The team is reaching out to unsheltered people it has been working with to see what their immediate needs are and assessing what support it can offer.
Community CARES is coordinating with other resources to provide as much as it can, but it is asking for additional support during the health crisis. It plans to update its Facebook page and website, morethanshelter.org, with its latest needs for those who wish to make donations.
Those making donations should pull up to the black tent at the front of the Community CARES Resource Center at 50 West Penn St., Carlisle, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Log the donations being presented, then ring the doorbell; someone will come out to pick up the donation.
Monetary donations are also being accepted to help meet unexpected expenses.
The organization asks that low-risk people consider volunteering. Those interested may call 717-249-1009 to learn more.
Board suspends requirement attend meetings
Carlisle Area School Board members Thursday suspended the policy that requires a majority of board members to physically attend board meetings during the coronavirus emergency.
The decision clears the way for board members to attend meetings through electronic communications until the emergency ends.
Board meetings will still convene with at least one member present along with either Superintendent Christina Spielbauer or Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend.
The public will be notified on how they can participate electronically. Having a board member and a top official at each meeting allows members of the public to attend if they don’t have the means to participate in the virtual board meeting.
The board also approved a motion that allows all public comment during the emergency to occur at the beginning of the board meeting immediately after the minutes are approved.
Normally, there are two periods of public comment during a Carlisle Area School Board meeting. The first period, at the beginning of the meeting, is for comments associated with items on the agenda.
The second period, near the end of the meeting, is for any other business that should come before the board.