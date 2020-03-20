Local coronavirus roundup

Community CARES remains open during COVID-19 crisis

Community CARES will remain open to serve the homeless during the coronvirus outbreak.

With local agencies and businesses forced to close or limit their services during the crisis, Executive Director Beth Kempf said there will be greater need among its residents, many of whom are in the higher risk category due to chronic conditions. The team is working to meet the potential increase in need while supporting existing clients.

“The closing of public buildings has created an additional obstacle for this population, as they seek places to rest and care for basic needs during the day,” Kempf said.

In addition to the shelter, the Cumberland Street Reach outreach program is available at 717-448-8850, Kempf said.

The team is reaching out to unsheltered people it has been working with to see what their immediate needs are and assessing what support it can offer.

Community CARES is coordinating with other resources to provide as much as it can, but it is asking for additional support during the health crisis. It plans to update its Facebook page and website, morethanshelter.org, with its latest needs for those who wish to make donations.