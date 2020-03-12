Local college results for March 12
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for March 12 series
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pennsylvania State Police said its fire marshal is still investigating the cause of a fire that resulted in the death of a resident and a fire…
The new Aldi on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township will open March 26.
A fallen firefighter returns home: Processional returns Citizen's Fire Company volunteer Jerome Guise back to Mount Holly Springs
Fire companies from throughout the county and other states lined a route from Paxton Street in Harrisburg to Interstate 81 to the Holly Pike and ending at Hollinger Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
'He did what nobody thought he could do': Carlisle senior Rafael Portilla ends agonizing wait with PIAA Class 3A wrestling bronze
For three years, Carlisle's Rafael Portilla left states empty handed. He did not do so in his fourth and final trip.
Jerome Guise, a volunteer with Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.
Famed Apache chief Geronimo visited the Carlisle Indian School on his way to the inauguration of Teddy Roosevelt.
A Florida boy is asking people and agencies across the nation to take a one-mile walk or run Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. to honor Jerome Guise.
One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County Friday afternoon.
Despite an extensive list of volunteer work and organizations for which they have acted as benefactors, the Mowerys were shocked when they were chosen for the award.
Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise is one of 17 first-responders to die in line of duty in Cumberland County history
The names of fallen first responders are listed on a memorial that sits out front of the Cumberland County Public Safety building on Claremont Road