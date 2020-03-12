Local college results for March 12
agate
Local College

Local college results for March 12

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for March 12 series

Thursday, March 12

BASEBALL

3 — Dickinson vs. Mount Union (DH), at Winter Haven, FL

SOFTBALL

Noon — Dickinson vs. Buena Vista, at Tucson, AZ

2 — Dickinson vs. Bethany Lutheran, at Tuckson, AZ (cancelled)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Dickinson 13, Rhodes 9

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News