Local college results for March 14-15
Pa. senator introduces bills to waive this year's PSSA, Keystone, and streamline online learning over COVID-19
A Democratic senator from West Chester said Thursday he's introducing legislation that would eliminate standardized testing and streamline necessary approvals to move to online learning.
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.
Pennsylvania State Police said its fire marshal is still investigating the cause of a fire that resulted in the death of a resident and a fire…
Two adults and one child in the county are presumed positive, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
The new Aldi on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township will open March 26.
The funeral for Jerome Guise, the Citizen's Fire Company firefighter who died while fighting a house fire on Monday, has been closed to everyo…
A fallen firefighter returns home: Processional returns Citizen's Fire Company volunteer Jerome Guise back to Mount Holly Springs
Fire companies from throughout the county and other states lined a route from Paxton Street in Harrisburg to Interstate 81 to the Holly Pike and ending at Hollinger Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Jerome Guise, a volunteer with Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.