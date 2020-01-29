Local college results for Jan. 29
Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…
One alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, had sexually assaulted her between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was five years old, according to State Police at Newport.
In an apparent act of harassment, an unknown person sent men to a Perry County woman's home expecting sexual activities, state police at Newport said Monday.
Officers said that Roger E. Drake, 40, had sexually assaulted the girl in December 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.
Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department recently became part of the 1% of law enforcement professionals accepted to the FBI National Academy.
Thomas Austin Campbell had struck her and "repeatedly threatened her well-being," the woman told police.
Newville Police and state police are warning about "distraction burglaries," an organized ruse in which one person occupies the homeowner while other people steal valuables.
The report accompanies a grand jury indictment against Christopher Collare, which was announced Wednesday, and provides additional details into his actions.
Owen E. Meals, Sr., 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in UPMC Carlisle. Born September 20, 1937 in Carlisle, PA to t…
The Pennsylvania Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange warning for poor air quality in the Midstate for Friday, Jan. 24.