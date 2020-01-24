Local college results for Jan. 24
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 24 series
July 20, 1981- January 17, 2020
Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…
Several juveniles face charges in juvenile court after two separate fights last week.
Nothing Sweeter, owned by Annette Lane and her daughter, Nicole Hall, is slated to open on Jan. 24. It’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Cumberland Valley School District officials propose to update the district’s graduation requirements to mirror recent state legislation that g…
Cumberland County judge imposes moderate sentence on Shawn Abner, former MLB player who abandoned dog
“What you did is inexplicable, inexcusable, and perhaps, in some minds, unforgivable, but it is not damnable, and it is not deserving of eternal condemnation,” Judge Masland told Abner.
A former Carlisle Police Department detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a bevy of crimes committed while in official positions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
A Newville man faces aggravated assault charges after an incident earlier this month.
Lower Allen Township Police announced Friday that Tashan Layton, 29, was charged with robbery, fleeing police and possession of firearms prohibited.
The Pennsylvania Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange warning for poor air quality in the Midstate for Friday, Jan. 24.