Local college results for Jan. 16

Thursday, Jan. 16

SQUASH7 — Dickinson at Colby

Cumberland Valley Business Journal
Smucker distribution center will be located off the Newville exit of Interstate 81
Jan 9, 2020
The Carlisle area facility is expected to open in March with 120 employees.

Crime and Courts
Carlisle police seek Office Max thief
Jan 13, 2020
Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole three Google WiFi routers from Office Max in the 600 block of East High Street on Saturday.

Crime and Courts
Police: Man set multiple fires near buildings in Carlisle Saturday
Jan 13, 2020
A Carlisle man faces charges after police said he set multiple fires near buildings Saturday, including one where an American flag was used as kindling for a fire.

Mechanicsburg
New Mechanicsburg field house to be named after former Wildcats football coach Rich Lichtel
21 hrs ago
Construction for the facility at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park expected to begin later this year.

High school
Cumberland Valley's Dave Heckard, Trinity's Larry Kostelac Sr. among those to be inducted into West Shore Hall of Fame
Jan 14, 2020
This year's hall of fame class: Robert Anderson, Gail Beatty Davis, Rick Blood, Jeremy Boone, Hal Griffiths, Randy Roberts, Dave Heckard, Larry Kostelac Sr.

Obituaries
Casey Lane Lichtenberger
Jan 13, 2020
Casey Lane Lichtenberger, 15, of Newville, entered heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. The family is comforted and …

The Sentinel - Local Scene
New baker wins sticky bun contest at Farm Show
Jan 12, 2020
HARRISBURG – A Lehigh County woman who never baked with yeast until two months ago won the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show sticky bun contest.

Crime and Courts
State Police warn Facebook users of false information regarding 'kidnapping attempts' in shopping areas
Jan 13, 2020
Pennsylvania State Police on Facebook warned social media users Monday of false reports of "kidnapping attempts" at local shopping areas.

The Sentinel: News
Homeowner after fatal helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township: 'it sounded like somebody dropped a bomb in our backyard'
Jan 11, 2020
Officials have not yet provided any information on the cause of the crash. Hall said the cause is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Sentencing Lists
Cumberland County sentencing list for Jan. 7
Jan 13, 2020
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 7 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.