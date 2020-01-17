Local college results for Jan. 17
agate
Local College

Local college results for Jan. 17

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 17 series

Friday, Jan. 17

WRESTLING

6 — Shippensburg at Kutztown Duals

SWIMMING

5 — Immaculata, Stevenson at Messiah

TBD — Dickinson at Cabrini

INDOOR TRACK

TBD — Dickinson at Orange & Maroon Classic & Multi

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casey Lane Lichtenberger
Obituaries

Casey Lane Lichtenberger

Casey Lane Lichtenberger, 15, of Newville, entered heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. The family is comforted and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News