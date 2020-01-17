Local college results for Jan. 17
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 17 series
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole three Google WiFi routers from Office Max in the 600 block of East High Street on Saturday.
A Carlisle man faces charges after police said he set multiple fires near buildings Saturday, including one where an American flag was used as kindling for a fire.
The Carlisle area facility is expected to open in March with 120 employees.
Construction for the facility at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park expected to begin later this year.
Cumberland Valley's Dave Heckard, Trinity's Larry Kostelac Sr. among those to be inducted into West Shore Hall of Fame
This year's hall of fame class: Robert Anderson, Gail Beatty Davis, Rick Blood, Jeremy Boone, Hal Griffiths, Randy Roberts, Dave Heckard, Larry Kostelac Sr.
Casey Lane Lichtenberger, 15, of Newville, entered heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. The family is comforted and …
HARRISBURG – A Lehigh County woman who never baked with yeast until two months ago won the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show sticky bun contest.
State Police warn Facebook users of false information regarding 'kidnapping attempts' in shopping areas
Pennsylvania State Police on Facebook warned social media users Monday of false reports of “kidnapping attempts” at local shopping areas.
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 7 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Luke and Cole Wagner, plus the rest of Red Land's loaded roster, will get an early test coming off a state championship season in North Carolina.