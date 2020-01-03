Friday, Jan. 3

MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 — Dickinson at Lebanon Valley

8 — Millersville at Shippensburg

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Millersville at Shippensburg

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0