Local college results for Jan. 28
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 28 series
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…
One alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, had sexually assaulted her between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was five years old, according to State Police at Newport.
July 20, 1981- January 17, 2020
Officers said that Roger E. Drake, 40, had sexually assaulted the girl in December 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.
In an apparent act of harassment, an unknown person sent men to a Perry County woman's home expecting sexual activities, state police at Newport said Monday.
Cumberland Valley School District officials propose to update the district’s graduation requirements to mirror recent state legislation that g…
Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department recently became part of the 1% of law enforcement professionals accepted to the FBI National Academy.
Newville Police and state police are warning about "distraction burglaries," an organized ruse in which one person occupies the homeowner while other people steal valuables.
A former Carlisle Police Department detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a bevy of crimes committed while in official positions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
The report accompanies a grand jury indictment against Christopher Collare, which was announced Wednesday, and provides additional details into his actions.