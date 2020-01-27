Local college results for Jan. 27

Related to this story
Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…
One alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, had sexually assaulted her between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was five years old, according to State Police at Newport.
July 20, 1981- January 17, 2020
Officers said that Roger E. Drake, 40, had sexually assaulted the girl in December 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.
Cumberland Valley School District officials propose to update the district’s graduation requirements to mirror recent state legislation that g…
Newville Police and state police are warning about "distraction burglaries," an organized ruse in which one person occupies the homeowner while other people steal valuables.
Cumberland County judge imposes moderate sentence on Shawn Abner, former MLB player who abandoned dog
“What you did is inexplicable, inexcusable, and perhaps, in some minds, unforgivable, but it is not damnable, and it is not deserving of eternal condemnation,” Judge Masland told Abner.
A former Carlisle Police Department detective has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a bevy of crimes committed while in official positions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
The report accompanies a grand jury indictment against Christopher Collare, which was announced Wednesday, and provides additional details into his actions.
The Pennsylvania Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange warning for poor air quality in the Midstate for Friday, Jan. 24.