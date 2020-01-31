Local college results for Jan. 31
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 31 series
In an apparent act of harassment, an unknown person sent men to a Perry County woman's home expecting sexual activities, state police at Newport said Monday.
One alleged victim told police that Thomas Eugene Strock, 36, of Liverpool, Pennsylvania, had sexually assaulted her between March 15 and May 4, 2003, when she was five years old, according to State Police at Newport.
Ashley Morgen Pyers, age 25, of Carlisle was called home unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her hom…
Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department recently became part of the 1% of law enforcement professionals accepted to the FBI National Academy.
Thomas Austin Campbell had struck her and "repeatedly threatened her well-being," the woman told police.
Officers said that Roger E. Drake, 40, had sexually assaulted the girl in December 2017 and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.
William W. “Willie” Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a …
Lebo became assistant coach in September for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s developmental G League – and he’s excited to be back on the sidelines once more.
David Ott finally had closure after a fight of almost 14 years.
Cumberland County DA: About 22 cases were dropped because of former Carlisle Police detective investigation
“We reviewed every case in which he played what we called a major role in which he would be called to testify, and we stopped prosecution in those cases,” District Attorney Skip Ebert said.