Local college results for Jan. 22

July 20, 1981- January 17, 2020
Nothing Sweeter, owned by Annette Lane and her daughter, Nicole Hall, is slated to open on Jan. 24. It’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Several juveniles face charges in juvenile court after two separate fights last week.
Luke and Cole Wagner, plus the rest of Red Land's loaded roster, will get an early test coming off a state championship season in North Carolina.
Norman C. Miller, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.
A Newville man faces aggravated assault charges after an incident earlier this month.
Lower Allen Township Police announced Friday that Tashan Layton, 29, was charged with robbery, fleeing police and possession of firearms prohibited.
Cumberland County judge imposes moderate sentence on Shawn Abner, former MLB player who abandoned dog
“What you did is inexplicable, inexcusable, and perhaps, in some minds, unforgivable, but it is not damnable, and it is not deserving of eternal condemnation,” Judge Masland told Abner.
Construction for the facility at John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park expected to begin later this year.
Cumberland Valley's Dave Heckard, Trinity's Larry Kostelac Sr. among those to be inducted into West Shore Hall of Fame
This year's hall of fame class: Robert Anderson, Gail Beatty Davis, Rick Blood, Jeremy Boone, Hal Griffiths, Randy Roberts, Dave Heckard, Larry Kostelac Sr.