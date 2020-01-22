Local college results for Jan. 22
Local College

Local college results for Jan. 22

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 22

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley

7 — Central Penn at Cheyney

8 — Dickinson at McDaniel

8 — Kutztown at Shippensburg

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Dickinson at McDaniel

6 — Kutztown at Shippensburg

8 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley

SWIMMING

6 — McDaniel at Dickinson

 
 
