Local college results for Feb. 3
Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 2
So far, three restaurant owners have expressed serious interest in buying the property.
Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department recently became part of the 1% of law enforcement professionals accepted to the FBI National Academy.
William W. “Willie” Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a …
Lebo became assistant coach in September for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s developmental G League – and he’s excited to be back on the sidelines once more.
In an apparent act of harassment, an unknown person sent men to a Perry County woman's home expecting sexual activities, state police at Newport said Monday.
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 21 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Thomas Austin Campbell had struck her and "repeatedly threatened her well-being," the woman told police.
David Ott finally had closure after a fight of almost 14 years.
Lower Allen Township Police are seeking one person after arresting a woman in a November robbery at a gas station.
Today's blotter includes a man who allegedly told Newville Police he wouldn't stop calling his ex-girlfriend, even after she went to police to report his calls as harassment.