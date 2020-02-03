Local college results for Feb. 3
Local college results for Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 3

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 — Central Penn at Misericordia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Central Penn at Trinity Washington

 

 
 
