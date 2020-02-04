Local college results for Feb. 4
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 4 series
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, three restaurant owners have expressed serious interest in buying the property.
William W. “Willie” Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a …
Lebo became assistant coach in September for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s developmental G League – and he’s excited to be back on the sidelines once more.
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 21 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
David Ott finally had closure after a fight of almost 14 years.
Today's blotter includes a man who allegedly told Newville Police he wouldn't stop calling his ex-girlfriend, even after she went to police to report his calls as harassment.
Lower Allen Township Police are seeking one person after arresting a woman in a November robbery at a gas station.
The Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen Township is closed indefinitely following an inspection Wednesday that determined the bridge is no lo…
Rick Burkholder closes out his 27th season in the NFL with this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a Red Lion man in connection with a stabbing last week in Manchester Township.