Local college results for Feb. 6
Local College

Local college results for Feb. 6

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 6 series

Thursday, Feb. 6

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 — Johns Hopkins at Dickinson

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Johns Hopkins at Dickinson

6 — Central Penn at Penn State Scranton

 
 
