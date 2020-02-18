Local college results for Feb. 18
Local college results for Feb. 18

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 18 series

Tuesday, Feb. 18

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 — Lebanon Valley at Messiah

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 — Lebanon Valley at Messiah

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Shippensburg 15, Georgian Court 6

 
 
