Local college results for Feb. 18
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 18 series
Related to this story
Most Popular
Natural gas pipeline repairs close Route 74 at Williams Grove Road near border for Cumberland, York counties
TCE could not be reached for comment about what the issue is with the gas pipeline that caused the need for the repair, but Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo said the company was repairing a leak.
An Enola man faces charges in two sexual assault cases filed late last week, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.
District 3 Sectional Wrestling: Boiling Springs lands 3 silvers; East Pennsboro's Adam Jacob, Trinity's Patrick DeMark crowned champs
Of the six Sentinel-area wrestlers to make gold-medal matches, Adam Jacob and Patrick DeMark were the only ones to take home the top hardware.
Here is a list of the 2020 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.
South Middleton Township supervisors Thursday approved a plan for a proposed hotel on Allen Road.
June 03, 1950- February 12, 2020
Today's Sentinel police log includes an attempted use of counterfeit money at McDonald's and a man who police said attempted to run over another man.
District 3 Sectional Wrestling Highlights: Kobin Karper, Michael Duggan among Boiling Springs' semifinalists; Carlisle has big opening day in 3A
Four Boiling Springs wrestlers are in the 2A semis at Susquenita. Meanwhile, Carlisle's nine semifinalists top all local squads in 3A at Mechanicsburg. We'll have coverage from both sites Saturday.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)