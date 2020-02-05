Local college results for Feb. 5

Related to this story
So far, three restaurant owners have expressed serious interest in buying the property.
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 21 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Lebo became assistant coach in September for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s developmental G League – and he’s excited to be back on the sidelines once more.
Today's blotter includes a man who allegedly told Newville Police he wouldn't stop calling his ex-girlfriend, even after she went to police to report his calls as harassment.
Citizen Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in the 100 block of Third Street in Boiling Springs a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Lower Allen Township Police are seeking one person after arresting a woman in a November robbery at a gas station.
The last time I was near Alibi’s located at 10 N. Pitt St., in Carlisle, I considered venturing inside, but decided against it, not knowing wh…
According to the OSHA website, hexavalent chromium is known to cause cancer. In addition, it targets the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes.
William W. “Willie” Brymesser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, passed away January 28, 2020 at home. He was born on July 21, 1964 in Carlisle, he was a …
Rick Burkholder closes out his 27th season in the NFL with this Sunday’s Super Bowl.