Local college results for Feb. 19
agate
Local College

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 19 series

Wednesday, Feb. 19

MEN'S BASKETBALL

8 — Dickinson at Gettysburg

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Dickinson at Gettysburg

SWIMMING

10 a.m. — PSAC Championships

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Gettysburg 19, Messiah 5

6 — Widener at Dickinson

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 — Messiah at Penn State-Altoona

 
 
