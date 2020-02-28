Local college results for Feb. 28
State Police report that a woman died in a crash that occurred on the 2000 block of Walnut Bottom Road Friday afternoon.
Monica H. Soccio, 46, from Newville, entered heaven on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Guardian Elder Care Holdings, the owner of Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle, has agreed to pay $15,466,278 to resolve allegations that they overbilled patients.
Carlisle Police Detective Timothy Groller was an accounting major at Bloomsburg University when he had an epiphany: sitting behind a desk all …
Water main installation on the Carlisle Pike will begin next week and run through June, according to Pennsylvania American Water.
When the average person walks into a home that’s been devastated by fire they see a gray-black landscape of soot and ash.
The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash in Dickinson Township Friday.
Giant Food Stores on Wednesday announced it is changing its name to the Giant Co.
District 3 Girls Basketball: Heartbroken No. 1 Mechanicsburg denied first ever trip to Hershey by Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley
“Hard. I don’t know how else to put it. The look on my face probably says a lot. Hard.” ~ Mechanicsburg senior Logan Nutt