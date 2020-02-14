Local college results for Feb. 14
From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 14 series
Police: Pittsburgh man arrested after destroying four ice sculptures part of Ice Art Fest in Carlisle
A Pittsburgh man faces charges after Carlisle Police said he destroyed four of the ice sculptures that were part of Ice Art Fest in Carlisle l…
'More than just a coaching gig': Why the 5 longest-tenured wrestling coaches in Cumberland County have stuck around as long as they have
Head wrestling coaches stick around for various reasons like loyalty, the kids or pride. But one thing is clear: 'It's more than just a coaching gig.'
Robert “Bob”Leroy Deihl, 62, of Shermansdale, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be part of this summer's incoming U.S. Army War College class, according to Pentagon officials speaking to CBS News.
Natural gas pipeline repairs close Route 74 at Williams Grove Road near border for Cumberland, York counties
TCE could not be reached for comment about what the issue is with the gas pipeline that caused the need for the repair, but Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo said the company was repairing a leak.
Many historians and other scholars say what Americans have traditionally learned about the complex period that followed the Civil War falls short of what we should know.
A Boiling Springs man faces charges after police said he fired shots into the York County home of a teenager over what he thought was a failur…
Mechanicsburg Area School District officials announced at a school board meeting Jan. 28 that the district is ready to initiate a “next step” …
Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: Big nights from Chance Westry, Marcus Beckett not enough for Trinity in semifinal loss
Trinity coughed up a 29-11 deficit early, and Bishop McDevitt hung on to beat the Shamrocks for a second time this season.
Fire Marshal: Fatal fire started in kitchen due to unattended cooking in Boiling Springs apartment building
State Police at Carlisle released the fire marshal report Monday morning regarding the fatal Boiling Springs apartment fire last week, ruling …