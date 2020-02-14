Local college results for Feb. 14
agate
Friday, Feb. 14

WRESTLING

7 — Elizabethtown at Messiah

SWIMMING

10 a.m. — MAC Championships

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at VMI Indoor Classic

SOFTBALL

Shippensburg 9, Goldey-Beacom 3

Shippensburg 11, West Virginia State 6

 
 
