agate Local College Local college results for Dec. 20 From the Local sports results for Dec. 20 series Dec 20, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Dec. 20MEN'S BASKETBALL Pitt-Johnstown 81, Shippensburg 73 × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Shippensburg 78, Pitt-Johnstown 71 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Previous Next Tags Basketball Men College Woman In this Series Local sports results for Dec. 20 1 5 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Boys Basketball results for Dec. 20 2 5 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Girls Basketball results for Dec. 20 3 5 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Wrestling results for Dec. 20 6 updates Most Popular Police: South Middleton Township woman assaulted, threatened to kill troopers and hospital staff Community comes together to erase lunch debt in the Carlisle Area School District Class sizes in question at Carlisle's Bellaire Elementary School Kendra Hunter Discerning Diner: Fly to The Koop for flavorful fried chicken in Camp Hill View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP THANKSGIVEAWAY -- Enter our contest for your chance to win $5,000! promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? Print Ads Medical C/O MANSI MEDIA GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM - Ad from 2019-12-20 23 hrs ago Sale WOODMOUSE ANTIQUES & ARMAMENTS - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Woodmouse Antiques & Armaments 265 S COLLEGE STREET, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-448-8549 Medical C/O MANSI MEDIA GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Office UPMC Health System - Pinnacle- MANSI - Ad from 2019-12-17 Dec 17, 2019 Upmc Health System - Pinnecle PO BOX 8700, Harrisburg, PA 17105 717-231-8900 Other Fred Geesaman - Ad from 2019-12-19 Dec 19, 2019 Service PREPAID-1 TIME-REP 74 - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Other CORNER STORE - Ad from 2019-12-20 23 hrs ago Corner Store Christian Gift & Book Store 1004 Doubling Gap Rd, Newville, PA 17241 717-776-4336 Website Music FLY ON THE WALL CONCERTS - Ad from 2019-12-19 Updated Dec 19, 2019 Blue Raven Promotions INC 100 RT 46 EAST STE B01, MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ 07046 973-519-2600 Food DUTCH COUNTRY STORE - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Dutch Country Store 10 Mooney Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257 717-477-9339 Medical HOMELAND HOSPICE - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Homeland Hospice 2300 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110 717-221-7890 Website