agate Local College Local college results for Dec. 17 From the Local sports results for Dec. 17 series Dec 17, 2019 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, Dec. 17 MEN'S BASKETBALL × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Fairmont State 84, Shippensburg 72 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Previous Next In this Series Local sports results for Dec. 17 1 13 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Boys Basketball results for Dec. 17 2 13 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Girls Basketball results for Dec. 17 3 13 hrs ago article Mid-Penn Wrestling results for Dec. 17 6 updates Most Popular Police: South Middleton Township woman assaulted, threatened to kill troopers and hospital staff 2019 All-Sentinel Football Team Kendra Hunter Upper Allen man charged with rape of child Police: Driver led officers on Interstate 81 chase beginning in South Middleton Township View All Promotions promotion Carrier Recruitment promotion spotlight AP Thanksgiving Trivia Print Ads Restaurant RUSTIC TAVERN - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Rustic Tavern 823 Newville Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-245-2999 Website Service EWING BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Ad from 2019-12-13 Dec 13, 2019 Ewing Brothers Funeral Home 630 South Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-243-2421 Website Restaurant RUSTIC TAVERN - Ad from 2019-12-17 Dec 17, 2019 Rustic Tavern 823 Newville Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-245-2999 Website Other CHURCH OF THE CROSS - Ad from 2019-12-18 7 hrs ago Church Of The Cross 430 B St, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-243-5145 Website Other CLARENCE COPENHAVER - Ad from 2019-12-12 Dec 12, 2019 Medical CHRISTIAN COMPANION SENIOR CARE - Ad from 2019-12-18 7 hrs ago Christian Companion Senior Care 43 Brookwood Ave Suite 5, Carlisle, PA 17015 717-249-1700 Website Construction MCCUNE LUMBER - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Mccune Lumber Company 80 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA 17257 717-532-4188 Website Medical GIESSWEIN,PETER, DR. - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Giesswein Plastic Surgery 5 Brookwood Ave Ste 1, Carlisle, PA 17015 717-249-2424 Website Ads Medical FLENNIKEN FAMILY DENTISTRY - Ad from 2019-12-13 Dec 13, 2019 Flenniken Family Dentistry 30 State Ave, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-249-7777 Website Office UPMC Health System - Pinnacle- MANSI - Ad from 2019-12-17 Dec 17, 2019 Upmc Health System - Pinnecle PO BOX 8700, Harrisburg, PA 17105 717-231-8900