Local Briefs

Night work begins in Mount Holly

PennDOT said night work has begun on a 2-mile stretch of Route 34, or Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike, in Mount Holly Springs.

The resurfacing project will take place from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township.

Crews will perform base repairs and scratch and wearing course paving from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Thursday nights, and traffic will be restricted to one-lane during these times. PennDOT said flaggers will provide traffic control and motorists should exercise caution while navigating through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed on Nov. 21, PennDOT said.

Work also includes pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. PennDOT said drainage improvements and updates to ADA ramps in the area have already been completed, and that once base repairs and paving are done, crews will perform some finishing work during the day.

Access to both residences and businesses in the area will be maintained unless arranged in advance, according to PennDOT.

The project costs $1.6 million and Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg serves as the prime contractor, PennDOT said.

Updates on major roadway conditions can be found at www.511.pa.com, and information about PennDOT's planned and active construction projects is available on its website at PennDOT Projects.

Salvation Army to hold fabric sale

The Salvation Army of Carlisle will hold its annual fabric sale in October.

The 19th annual Fabric Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the chapel of the Salvation Army, located at 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle.

The sale will include all types of fabrics, buttons, vintage and children's patterns, notions and sewing machines.

The Sentinel