Local and state coronavirus update

Wolf defends Levine
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement defending his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, from “hate and transphobia” in the wake of a weekend incident involving an impersonator in a dunk tank.
A man in the dunk tank donned a blond wig, floral-print dress, and glasses during a weekend carnival held at the Bloomsburg Fair to benefit the region’s volunteer fire departments. The fair posted a photo, name-checked Levine and said, “Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
The fair subsequently deleted the post and released a statement of apology Tuesday night, calling the impersonation a “disrespectful parody” and “serious lapse in judgment.”
Wolf took the fair to task.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought hate and transphobia into the spotlight through relentless comments and slurs directed at Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a highly-skilled, valued, and capable member of my administration and Transgender,” he said in a statement. “The derogatory incident involving the Bloomsburg Fair is the latest of these vile acts, which by extension impact Transgender people across the commonwealth and nation.”
Allegheny County numbers stabilize
Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County, currently the state’s virus epicenter, might be getting a handle on the outbreak.
New cases have stabilized, and the percentage of people who test positive for the virus is drifting down, an indication that restrictions put in place weeks ago are working, officials said Wednesday. County health officials temporarily shut down bars and restaurants in early July, about two weeks ahead of a similar statewide order.
“We rose to the challenge,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a news conference Wednesday.
Dr. Debra L. Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, said that while it was far too early to declare victory, “we appear to be moving in the right direction.”
The county announced a “field response team” that will act on complaints from the public and check bars and restaurants for compliance with public health orders. Results will be posted on the county website and violators could be shut down, officials said.
College won’t have on-campus classes
Lafayette College reversed course on Wednesday and announced that it won’t bring students back to campus for the fall semester, after all.
Officials at the private school in Easton said the dramatic surge in virus cases nationwide, the lack of testing supplies, and rising infection rates among young people “lead us to conclude that our community is best served by maintaining social distancing in miles rather than feet.”
Lafayette President Alison Byerly said it was “an enormously painful decision,” adding: “I know that this is immensely disappointing to our students.”
With few exceptions, classes will be conducted online. Lafayette said it will cut tuition by 10% for those studying from home.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!