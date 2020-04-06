Local and state coronavirus roundup

Market adds time for seniors
Farmers on the Square has added a shopping time for senior citizens and pick-up options to its services as it starts its weekly markets for the spring and summer.
The market will be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. for senior citizens. Everyone else is welcome to shop from 3 to 6 p.m.
Most of the market’s vendors are also taking pre-orders to allow customers to pick-up completed orders at the market. Each vendor has different deadlines for ordering. Information about what is available and how to order can be found at tinyurl.com/fotspreorders.
In accordance with guidance from the CDC and Gov. Tom Wolf, the market also encourages vendors, customers, market staff and volunteers to wear a cloth mask while at the market.
Organizers also ask that shoppers minimize the amount of time they spend at the market, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet while at market and pay for their purchases with touchless options like ApplePay or SamsungPay where possible.
Organizers also ask that shoppers leave their dogs at home to help with social distancing.
State jobless claims top 1 million
HARRISBURG — Unemployment compensation claims in Pennsylvania exceeded 283,000 last week, a massive number that nevertheless was a 30% drop from the prior week’s all-time high as the state pressed for business shutdowns to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
All told, last week’s claims vaulted Pennsylvania past 1 million jobless claims since the coronavirus began taking a severe toll on the economy in mid-March.
From March 16 through Sunday, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits. That’s about one-sixth of the nearly 6.6 million people that Pennsylvania reported being in the civilian labor force in February.
Unemployment compensation claims in Pennsylvania peaked at almost 406,000 in the week ending March 28. That figure was second in the nation to California.
Meanwhile, about 4,550 employees of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will join another roughly 9,000 state employees who are going on unpaid leave after Friday, an agency spokeswoman said.
The employees keep their health insurance and have the option to use sick leave and vacation days, or file for unemployment benefits.
Board to convene virtual meetings
Mechanicsburg Area School Board will convene a series of virtual meetings starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
Those interested in attending the meetings can use the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/989509778.
Public comment may be submitted in advance of a meeting by email to Board Secretary Greg Longwell at glongwell@mbgsd.org. Public comment will also be accepted during the Zoom meetings.
A special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting and then a board work session scheduled for 7 p.m.
State Police issue warnings, citation
Pennsylvania State Police have issued six warnings and one citation since Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said Monday.
Residents may leave their homes for a number of reasons that include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Otherwise, they are under orders to remain at home.
The governor’s office has said that police would focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement.
Hazleton establishes curfew
Hazleton began enforcing a curfew Saturday night in response to a rise in virus cases.
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat told the Associated Press on Monday that, by his count, 763 people in the city and suburbs had contracted the virus. He said his numbers come from hospitals and other health providers in the area.
Many Hazleton residents who have tested positive for the virus are originally from New York and New Jersey, still have out-of-state driver’s licenses, and thus are not included in the official Pennsylvania case count, Cusat said.
“I don’t think at the beginning that people believed Hazleton was affected the way it was,” he said. “A lot of things went unheeded.”
John Fletcher, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, said last week that too many people in the Hazleton area have been ignoring calls to stay away from each other and to avoid unnecessary travel. He cited data from an analytics firm that grades states and counties on social distancing based on how much they’ve reduced their travel.
House panel pushes to reopen businesses
Legislation to force Wolf’s administration to allow construction and retail operations to resume on a limited basis advanced out of the GOP-controlled State Government Committee on party-line votes.
Wolf has ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close indefinitely while the state tries to contain the virus. The order bars construction, unless it is on health care facilities or for emergency repairs. Retails operations are shut down, unless they sell “life-sustaining” goods, such as food, hardware or prescription drugs.
The committee’s chairman, Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said the closures threaten Pennsylvania’s economy.
“I believe the balance has gone too far, and we need to find something in the middle,” Everett said.
One bill would let construction continue if it can adhere to social distancing practices and other measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the spread of the virus, although the bill contains no way to measure compliance.
The other measure would let retail operations open if they can handle one customer at a time by a single worker.
Democrats opposed the bills, saying they would threaten the lives of workers and undermine efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Wolf’s administration suggested that letting up now could make things worse.
The state established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt from the shutdown order. About 4% of all Pennsylvania businesses applied for exemptions, officials said Monday.
The Department of Community and Economic Development said it received 42,380 waiver requests by Friday’s application deadline. It has approved about 7,000 requests and denied over 13,000, spokeswoman Rachel Wrigley said Monday. The agency is processing the remainder of the applications.
Wolf also has ordered schools closed indefinitely, and ordered residents to stay at home, except for necessary trips to a business that is still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise.
Staff and wire reports
