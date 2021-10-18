What's the Buzz?: Youth's role in the battle against substance abuse

Substance use and related issues can be sensitive topics for many, and if youth feel that these issues do not concern them directly, they may pay little to no attention. However, youth voices in the fight against substance use disorder are extremely important and hold immense power.

As a current high school senior, I often hear the topic of drugs being thrown around in conversation. I used to feel helpless in these situations. I had enough knowledge to know that substance use has many negative impacts, but I never understood how to communicate facts and knowledge to dissuade my peers from substance use. In addition, I did not want to be made fun of, so I kept quiet.

Then, I joined the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board (YAB), which gave me the support and information I needed to confidently educate my peers on the dangers of substance use. YAB also provided me with a safe space where youth my age can discuss substance use and other prevention related topics and help each other communicate the dangers of substance use. Now I can use facts and statistics to prove my point, which improves my credibility.

Having knowledge not only improves my confidence in substance-related topics, but it better communicates my reasoning to my peers. When I tell my peers how dangerous intoxicated driving can be using facts, I see light bulbs go off in their minds, meaning my point has been communicated to them. This interaction is rewarding, and it shows the importance of youth talking to other youth members about the dangers of substance use.

I believe youth members have an advantage in helping educate their peers about substance use. Youth go through struggles and issues that youth members can understand and resonate with. Sometimes a teenager can communicate the risks of substance use to another teenager in a deeper way rather than hearing it from an adult.

In today’s media, substance use has become increasingly prevalent and viewed as “cool” by many youths. Distorted views of substance use that make it appear trendy and fashionable may lead to addiction and related problems later in life. I believe if more youth advocated against underage and illegal substance use, this attitude could change.

Along with my participation in YAB, I have also volunteered to be a youth representative for the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC). This year, I had the opportunity to take on a leadership role as co-chair with this group. This role has allowed me to see how important youth voices are. I am grateful for the opportunity to have a seat at the table and to provide input on what I witness when it comes to substance use by my peers. I am also learning and contributing to what actions that can be taken to keep my friends and peer group safe and healthy.

If you are a Cumberland County youth who cares about substance use and prevention, I would highly encourage you to join local youth groups focused on substance use education and prevention. It is a great asset to gain knowledge receive support, and to learn effective ways to speak to friends and family about substance use.

Bindu Chunduri is a senior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0