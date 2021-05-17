What's the Buzz?: Youth advisory board seeking members

As a member of the leadership team for YAB, I am one of the lucky few who promote the group, sort through applications and interview those who we believe are best suited for membership. We are looking for students who want to be difference-makers in their community, family and school. Students in YAB will get to meet and work with students from other parts of the county to promote positive messages while developing team-building and leadership skills.

If you know a rising 9th-11th grader who would be interested in this opportunity, I encourage that you share the application with them. This is more than a prevention group; it is a tight-knit group of high-achieving youths who provide community to high-schoolers around the county.

Rithika Padyala, a first-year YAB member from Cumberland Valley, says “The Youth Advisory Board has and continues to teach me about advocacy, leadership and teamwork. I cherish YAB because I have had the opportunity to make friends who share the same passion as me, which is to advocate for a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Most importantly, YAB has given me an outlet to express my thoughts, and I have received nothing but support and kudos from my fellow peers.”