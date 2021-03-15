What's the Buzz?: Women take a stand against alcohol industry tactics

Amidst the beginning of the Prohibition movement in the 20th century, Ida Kast, Cumberland County’s first - and at that time, only - female attorney, stepped up at a bar association meeting to suggest that the association abandon the practice of serving alcohol at their holiday parties. She saw it fit that those designated to uphold justice in the county set an example in terms of alcohol consumption.
If the smirks and silence she received were any indication, her colleagues disagreed. The fruitcakes at their next event, grossly spiked with rum, perpetuated their discordance.
It wasn’t exactly a surprise. Kast was the only woman on the bar during a time when men were the primary consumers of alcohol. Many felt the issue was not hers to speak on. However, thanks to a wave of new marketing, alcohol did become a women’s issue, not long after Kast’s time at the bar was up.
According to a study completed by Amanda Atkinson and her colleagues at the Institute of Alcohol Studies, alcohol companies began to recognize that their merchandise was only resonating with half of the population. It was only a matter of time before the industry saw a shift.
They appealed to stereotypes: pink packaging, fruity and low-calorie beverages, and advertisements drawing in tired mothers looking for some time for themselves. They even twisted female empowerment to fit their cause, using the idea of equality to suggest that alcohol shouldn’t be limited just to men.
Heavy alcohol consumption isn’t healthy for anyone, but for women, there are added health risks. For example, women’s bodies do not absorb alcohol at the same rate as men, making it easier for them to become intoxicated and harder for them to regain sobriety.
Besides that, issues regarding excessive alcohol use have only been amplified with the increase in women’s consumption, when they ideally never should have existed in the first place. In general, Prohibition increased alcohol consumption rather than discouraged it, and while education on the impacts of alcohol on the body has generally improved, substance use is still a problem in society.
Kast was the first in this area to vocalize the potential harm that substance use could bring to our society, and here we are today, still living in it.
Local women continue to combat excessive alcohol use, as well as use of other substances such as nicotine and drugs. The members of Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Youth Advisory Board, 80% of whom are teenage girls, meet bimonthly to discuss prevention of substance use and other risky behaviors, mental health, diversity and leadership within the community. The board’s objectives include discouraging youth from alcohol consumption and encouraging keeping alcohol consumption to a moderate level among people of legal age.
Women’s History Month is an opportune time to take a look at the past - how far we’ve come, as well as how far we have left to go. Miss Kast’s concerns did not die with her. Along with the increase in alcohol consumption came a rise in substance abuse activists.
Lola Gehman is a junior at Carlisle High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board.