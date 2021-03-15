What's the Buzz?: Women take a stand against alcohol industry tactics

Heavy alcohol consumption isn’t healthy for anyone, but for women, there are added health risks. For example, women’s bodies do not absorb alcohol at the same rate as men, making it easier for them to become intoxicated and harder for them to regain sobriety.

Besides that, issues regarding excessive alcohol use have only been amplified with the increase in women’s consumption, when they ideally never should have existed in the first place. In general, Prohibition increased alcohol consumption rather than discouraged it, and while education on the impacts of alcohol on the body has generally improved, substance use is still a problem in society.

Kast was the first in this area to vocalize the potential harm that substance use could bring to our society, and here we are today, still living in it.

Local women continue to combat excessive alcohol use, as well as use of other substances such as nicotine and drugs. The members of Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Youth Advisory Board, 80% of whom are teenage girls, meet bimonthly to discuss prevention of substance use and other risky behaviors, mental health, diversity and leadership within the community. The board’s objectives include discouraging youth from alcohol consumption and encouraging keeping alcohol consumption to a moderate level among people of legal age.

Women’s History Month is an opportune time to take a look at the past - how far we’ve come, as well as how far we have left to go. Miss Kast’s concerns did not die with her. Along with the increase in alcohol consumption came a rise in substance abuse activists.

Lola Gehman is a junior at Carlisle High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0