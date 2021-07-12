What's the Buzz?: Why you should care: BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

As members of the Cumberland Perry Youth Advisory Board (YAB), we are committed to increasing awareness of substance abuse issues and resources available to our community.

Due to substance abuse issues, members of the BIPOC community have greater difficulty receiving help. According to the CDC, in 2019, about 90% of Black and African American people over 12 years old with a substance abuse disorder did not receive any treatment.

Indigenous people report the highest rates of alcohol abuse of any community. Due to factors such as targeted marketing by the alcohol industry, stress, discrimination and prejudice, BIPOC members may turn to alcohol and other drugs to cope. Substance abuse issues in people of color often cause them to not receive appropriate mental health treatment.

This year’s BIPOC Mental Health Awareness month theme is Strength in Communities. Mental Health America is focusing on highlighting alternative mental health supports created by people of color. They will examine community-based systems of support created to fill in gaps within traditional systems that overlook cultural and historical factors that affect BIPOC mental health. There will be a large focus on connecting to the community and better understanding of cultural differences to provide better care.

The importance of mental health cannot be overstated. All of those who need it, deserve to receive proper care and treatment. Some helpful resources including how to locate a therapist or clinician of color are Black Emotional and Mental Health (BEAM), The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Innopsych, the Loveland foundation, and One Sky Center.

Bindu Chunduri and Camera Bailey are members of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board. Bindu is also co-chair of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Both are students at Cumberland Valley High School.

