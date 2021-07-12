What's the Buzz?: Why you should care: BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

Seven million.
We are not talking about the population of Massachusetts, but instead the number of people who identify as BIPOC who reported having a mental illness in the past year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic increase in mental health concerns across all races. Specifically, the BIPOC community (Black, indigenous, people of color) has suffered due to many factors such as the lack of access to resources and slower vaccination rate.
July is BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month. This month was formerly recognized as Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, but as of 2020, the name was changed to remove the negative connotation of the word minority.
Members of the BIPOC community often experience significant barriers in accessing mental health treatment and resources. According to Mental Health America, Black people are more likely to receive a mental health diagnosis or be diagnosed with a more severe condition compared to whites with similar symptoms. Additionally, members of the BIPOC community are prescribed medication and therapy less frequently than other communities.
At the same time, indigenous people in America experience serious psychological distress at a rate 2.5 times higher than the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cultural differences and misunderstandings among health care providers correlate with issues in diagnosing BIPOC patients. Increasing access to mental health resources would be a big step forward in providing support for people of color suffering from mental health illness.
As members of the Cumberland Perry Youth Advisory Board (YAB), we are committed to increasing awareness of substance abuse issues and resources available to our community.
Due to substance abuse issues, members of the BIPOC community have greater difficulty receiving help. According to the CDC, in 2019, about 90% of Black and African American people over 12 years old with a substance abuse disorder did not receive any treatment.
Indigenous people report the highest rates of alcohol abuse of any community. Due to factors such as targeted marketing by the alcohol industry, stress, discrimination and prejudice, BIPOC members may turn to alcohol and other drugs to cope. Substance abuse issues in people of color often cause them to not receive appropriate mental health treatment.
This year’s BIPOC Mental Health Awareness month theme is Strength in Communities. Mental Health America is focusing on highlighting alternative mental health supports created by people of color. They will examine community-based systems of support created to fill in gaps within traditional systems that overlook cultural and historical factors that affect BIPOC mental health. There will be a large focus on connecting to the community and better understanding of cultural differences to provide better care.
The importance of mental health cannot be overstated. All of those who need it, deserve to receive proper care and treatment. Some helpful resources including how to locate a therapist or clinician of color are Black Emotional and Mental Health (BEAM), The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Innopsych, the Loveland foundation, and One Sky Center.
Bindu Chunduri and Camera Bailey are members of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board. Bindu is also co-chair of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Both are students at Cumberland Valley High School.