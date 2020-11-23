What's the Buzz?: Why volunteer?

The act of offering your abilities for a service is widely appreciated and recognized.
What makes 15.5 million youth in the United States want to give their time for something from which they might not directly benefit? There are various reasons why volunteering is an appealing interest for youth, such as a gateway to employment, National Honor Society recognition, and sometimes just for fun.
For many people, including myself, volunteering is a source of happiness. Being able to give back to the community with the people who share the same passion is a beautiful experience.
The benefits of community service are limitless from a health perspective, as well. According to the Longitudinal Study of Aging, individuals who volunteer generally have lower mortality rates than those who do not.
Volunteering also has a significant impact on mental health. In a study published this year in the Journal of Happiness Studies, researchers examined data from approximately 70,000 subjects living in the United Kingdom. This study found that people who volunteered in the past year were more satisfied with their lives and rated their overall health as better compared to those who did not volunteer.
Despite the appeal of these numerous benefits, it is important to understand that community service should be genuine.
I have volunteered for as long as I can remember. From volunteering at a food bank to making holiday-themed chocolate bars for senior citizens, I might have just done it all. Helping comes in so many different forms, and it is a guarantee that you’ll never be bored.
This year, I’ve jumped head first into volunteering for substance use prevention organizations. I am a youth member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. I’m also a part of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board, and I serve on its community service committee.
Additionally, I applied and was one of seven students selected nationally as part of the inaugural Catch My Breath Youth Board of Advisors. This is a national initiative to combat substance use among youth, with a focus on vaping. My experience has been so enjoyable, and I am greatly appreciative to be involved in a movement that means so much to me.
If this article has motivated you to volunteer, do not hesitate! There are countless opportunities for you to give back to your community. The most memorable for me are making cards for Caitlin’s Smiles, volunteering at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and spending time with the elderly at retirement communities such as Messiah Lifeways and Bethany Village, though those options may be limited due to COVID-19.
Rithika Padyala is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. She is also one of seven youth selected for the national CATCH My Breath youth board of advisers.
