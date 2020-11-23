What's the Buzz?: Why volunteer?

I have volunteered for as long as I can remember. From volunteering at a food bank to making holiday-themed chocolate bars for senior citizens, I might have just done it all. Helping comes in so many different forms, and it is a guarantee that you’ll never be bored.

This year, I’ve jumped head first into volunteering for substance use prevention organizations. I am a youth member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. I’m also a part of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board, and I serve on its community service committee.

Additionally, I applied and was one of seven students selected nationally as part of the inaugural Catch My Breath Youth Board of Advisors. This is a national initiative to combat substance use among youth, with a focus on vaping. My experience has been so enjoyable, and I am greatly appreciative to be involved in a movement that means so much to me.

If this article has motivated you to volunteer, do not hesitate! There are countless opportunities for you to give back to your community. The most memorable for me are making cards for Caitlin’s Smiles, volunteering at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and spending time with the elderly at retirement communities such as Messiah Lifeways and Bethany Village, though those options may be limited due to COVID-19.

Rithika Padyala is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. She is also one of seven youth selected for the national CATCH My Breath youth board of advisers.

